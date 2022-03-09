Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report $5.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.73 billion and the highest is $5.96 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $25.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $4,472,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

