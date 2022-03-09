Brokerages Anticipate Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suzano will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suzano.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Suzano has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.
