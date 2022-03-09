Brokerages Anticipate Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suzano will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suzano.

Get Suzano alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 404,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 244,674 shares during the period.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Suzano has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzano (SUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.