Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 170,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,018. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

