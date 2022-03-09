Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.84 million and the lowest is $18.42 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $78.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $86.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF stock remained flat at $$14.83 on Thursday. 78,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,884. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

