Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to report ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.94) and the highest is ($1.63). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to ($5.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 13,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

