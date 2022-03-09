Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,572. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

