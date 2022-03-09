Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

