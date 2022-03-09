Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $180.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.60.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.