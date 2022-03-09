Brokerages Expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSE:FOA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 14,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

