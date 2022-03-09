Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.86 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.13 million to $107.01 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $371.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.97 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 433,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 86,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,127. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.