Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

