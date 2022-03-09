Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 96,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

