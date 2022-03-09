Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

