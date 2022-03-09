Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $102.00

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

APP opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 653.52. AppLovin has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

