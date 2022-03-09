Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $121.14

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $62.47 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.