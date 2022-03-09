Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $121.14

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $62.47 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
