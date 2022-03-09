Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $105.45

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.45.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.