Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $133.25

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.08. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

