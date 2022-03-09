Brokerages Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $133.25

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.
CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.08. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
