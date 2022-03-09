Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $99.11

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.11.

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

