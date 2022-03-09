Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQBBF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $$25.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. EQT AB has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.