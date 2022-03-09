Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $92.80

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

MGA stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

