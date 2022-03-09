Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Target Price at C$15.25

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

MRE traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 501,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,770. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

