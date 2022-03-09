Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $54.35

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.