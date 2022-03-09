Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT at $60.78

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. 494,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.47.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after buying an additional 166,697 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

