Brokerages Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) PT at GBX 492

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.45).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.77) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON NETW opened at GBX 187.65 ($2.46) on Friday. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 57.27.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

