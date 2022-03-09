Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $82.00

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

