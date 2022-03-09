Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $118.57

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 11.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.15.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

