Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard General L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bally’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,804,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.