Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$41.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.67. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.54 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

