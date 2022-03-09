Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $7.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.27.

TSE:TD opened at C$96.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.30 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.