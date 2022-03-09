Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

