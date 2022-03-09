Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

BAM.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,169. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$53.09 and a one year high of C$79.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at C$35,291,385.30. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at C$2,700,737.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,531 shares of company stock worth $5,710,929.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

