Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

