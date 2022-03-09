Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Trading Down 0%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 4,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $126,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $155,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.