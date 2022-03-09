BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on BRT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

