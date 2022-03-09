Bruce Brown Acquires 3,750 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.58 million, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.02%.

GLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after purchasing an additional 206,503 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.