BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $23,664.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102343 BTC.

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

