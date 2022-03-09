Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 752,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. Buckle has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

