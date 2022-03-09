Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

