Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BMBL stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 319,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bumble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bumble by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

