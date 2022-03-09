Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 4,257 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

