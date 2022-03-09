Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 19.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.20. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 18.06 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.