California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 70.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

