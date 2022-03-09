California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HTLD opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

