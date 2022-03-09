California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Century Aluminum worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $14,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 96.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 287,230 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CENX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

