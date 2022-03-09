California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,876 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,344,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.85.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. Research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

