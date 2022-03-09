Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 475,000 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

CPE stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

