Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $313,604.50 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 5,128,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.