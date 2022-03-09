Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.41 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

