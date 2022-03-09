Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

