Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

OEF stock opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.89 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

