Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 912 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period.

PEY stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

